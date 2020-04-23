Nasarawa bans Okada, Keke to curb spread of Coronavirus

The Nasarawa State Government has banned all commercial motorcycles and tricycles (also known as Keke) throughout the state, from today, 23 April, 2020, authorities have said.

The ban was contained in the Government’s Proclamation No.4, issued to Newsmen and signed by the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule.

The order equally restricted the use of private motorcycle to only one passenger per motorcycle and only in other parts of the state not placed on total lockdown.

It further directed all security personnel, government functionaries and traditional rulers, to ensure full compliance with the proclamation, stressing that security patrols will be intensified to ensure full compliance, even as it warned that defaulters will be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

According to the proclamation, it has become necessary to take these measures as a result of the continued violation by commercial motorcycle operators of the restriction on human and vehicular movement and total lockdown of Karu Local Government Area , as well as curfew imposed in all urban centres of the state between the hours of 8pm and 6am daily.

The government said the proclamation was in line with the powers conferred on the governor by Paragraph 7 of the Nasarawa State Dangerous Infectious Diseases (Emergency Prevention) Regulation 2020, adding that it has become imperative to issue these directives in order to protect the citizens of the state.

“The issuance of this restriction remains necessary to protect the citizens of the state from possibility of contracting the disease from infiltrators and to minimize the potential for spread,” Sule said.