Nasarawa Assembly passes N382.57bn 2025 budget, with N20bn increase

Nasarawa State House of Assembly

…As fire, rescue service agency bill scale through third reading

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has passed the 2025 appropriation bill into law, with an increase of N20 billion, bringing a total of N402.57 billion.

Governor Abdullahi Sule, had presented the 2025 fiscal year of over N382. 57 billion to the assembly, tagged budget of economic recovery and stability.

Danladi Jatau, the Speaker of the house, who announced the passage of the bill on Friday, during the house proceedings in Lafia, attributed the upward review to market inflation and some important items in the budget.

The Speaker said, the bill, if finally assented to by the governor would enable the state government execute people-oriented projects for the overall development of the state.

“A bill for a law to issue out of the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the State (Appropriation) of the sum of N402, 567, 843, 592.03 is read for the third term and passed.

“Where N166, 384 435,542.25 as recurrent expenditure, while N236, 183,408, 049.78 as capital expenditure” he said.

The Speaker, however, directed the Clerk of the House to provide him with the clean copy for vetting and transmit same to Governor Sule for necessary action.

In a related development, the House passed into law a bill for a law to establish the Nasarawa State Fire and Rescue Service Agency to provide for the suppression of fires, rescue of persons and animals from hazardous situations and for other matters connected thereto.

The Speaker while announcing the passage of the bill into law, during the House proceedings on Friday, said that, the bill is to provide firefighting equipment among others.

The Speaker directed the Clerk of the House to communicate the House resolution to Governor Sule for his further necessary action.

Earlier, Suleiman Azara, the Majority Leader of the House moved motions for the passage of the bills into law, while the Minority Leader of the House, Luka Zhekaba, seconded the motions.

The two bills are unanimously into law by the lawmakers.

The Speaker of the House, Danladi Jatau, therefore announced that the House would proceed on Christmas recess from tomorrow, December 21, 2024 and would resume on 3rd February 2025.

Share