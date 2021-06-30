Nasarawa Assembly passes 4 executive bills into law for accountability, transparency

Nasarawa State House of Assembly has passed into law four executive bills, among which are laws establishing the Nasarawa State Debt Management Office, as well as the state Public Audit Law 2021, aimed at enhancing accountability and transparency.

Other bills that saw the light of the day included; a law to establish the Nasarawa State Contributory Health Scheme and a law to provide for the establishment of the office of the auditor-general for Local Governments and Other Matters Incidental Thereto.

Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, the speaker of the house announced the passage of the bills into law after the house leader Tanko Tunga moved the motion during the House proceedings in Lafia.

The speaker was particular that, the Nasarawa State Public Audit law among other bills passed during the day’s sitting would enhance accountability, probity and transparency in governance.

Balarabe-Abdullahi, on the other hand, said the Nasarawa State Contributory Health Scheme would improve the health status of civil servants and other people of the state if assented to by the Governor.

The speaker, therefore, directed the clerk to the House to produce clean copies of the bills to Governor Abdullahi Sule for assent.

The majority leader of the House, Tanko Tunga earlier moved the motions for the passage of the four bills into law and was seconded by Luka Iliya Zhekaba, the deputy minority leader of the House.

The House unanimously passed the four bills into law.

Consequently, a bill to repeal the Nasarawa State House of Assembly Financial Management Law 2020 and for Other Matters Connected Therewith scaled first and second readings during the House proceedings.

The speaker however transmitted the bill to the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation and that of Public Account to work on the bill and report to the House as soon as they resume from recess.