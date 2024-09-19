NAQS urges ECVC familiarization to facilitate the export of agro products.

Vincent Isegbe, the comptroller general of Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS) has called on Nigerians to visit the agency to familiarize themselves with the Export Certification Value Chain ECVC to facilitate smooth entry into the export trade of vital agricultural products.

This is even as he pledged support for the National Single Window (NSW) Project, which aims to streamline port clearing processes and drive economic growth as part of the government’s efforts to improve trade facilitation, enhance federal revenue, and bolster national security at Nigeria’s borders.

In a statement signed by Deputy Superintendent of Quarantine (DSQ) Senyamba Tanto Head/Media Communications and Strategies Unit, it stated that the pledge was made by Vincent Isiegbe during a working visit, from the Head of the Secretariat and members of the Project Management Office, of the National Single Window at the NAQS headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, 17th September 2024.

Isegbe assured the project team of NAQS’s cooperation and called on all relevant agencies to align with government policies and programs that promote the ease of doing business in Nigeria. He emphasized the importance of clearly defining, understanding, and respecting the roles of agencies involved in trade facilitation.

Furthermore, the CG NAQS said that NAQS has instituted the Export Certification Value Chain ECVC for 30 agricultural commodities to ease their exportation process, thereby creating opportunities for stakeholders and youth engagement in the export drive to earn foreign exchange. NAQS has equally instituted electronic certification of its processes for ease of doing business.

Recall that NAQS ranked top amongst the 36 MDAs on the ease of doing business in the 90-Day RRA PEBEC ranking.

The CG NAQS also expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for inaugurating the NSW project, noting that it will further consolidate the NAQS’s mandate on trade facilitation. He also highlighted that NAQS has successfully automated the process for obtaining phytosanitary certifications through the ePhyto system.

“The ePhyto system allows exporters to apply for phytosanitary certifications from anywhere in the world, ensuring transparency and integrity, as both local and international stakeholders can easily verify the authenticity of the certificates”.

Reaffirming its commitment to the success of the national initiative, he said “In light of these advancements, we encourage Nigerians to visit NAQS and familiarize themselves with the ECVC to facilitate smooth entry into the export trade of these vital agricultural products”.

In their remarks, Tola Fakolade, head of the Project Secretariat for the NSW, and Pius O. Anyiador, project co-lead, outlined the objectives of the visit and highlighted NAQS’s crucial role in the project’s success.

They emphasized the benefits of the NSW, which include enhanced government revenue, increased foreign investment, higher trade volumes, and the automation of processes for greater efficiency.