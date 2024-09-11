NAPTIN partners marketing firm to boost vocational project

The National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN) has signed a consultancy contract with Explicit Communications Limited, a leading marketing agency, to enhance the visibility of its project.

The partnership will drive communication efforts for the project, “Enhancing Vocational Training Delivery for the Nigerian Power Sector,” supported by funding from the French Agency (AFD) and the European Union (EU).

Explicit Communications secured the contract following a competitive selection process that involved agencies from across the country. The agency will be responsible for promoting NAPTIN’s initiatives, which are designed to strengthen vocational education and training within Nigeria’s power sector.

Since its establishment in 2009, NAPTIN has played a pivotal role in addressing the training needs of Nigeria’s power sector. With eight training centres across the country, the institute offers a range of services, including consultancy and research, to meet the requirements of both power entities and other industries.

The current project, funded by AFD and the EU, is structured to enhance vocational training by improving curriculum development, training instructors, and forging partnerships with globally recognised institutions. The project will also provide infrastructure development, including the construction of training workshops, substations, labs, and energy-efficient buildings, at NAPTIN’s headquarters in Abuja and its regional centres.

Additionally, the initiative includes organisational restructuring and strategic planning to ensure financial sustainability. The goal is to enhance communication, visibility, and management systems for better service delivery within the power sector.

Speaking at the contract signing ceremony, Ahmed Nagode, NAPTIN’s director-general, commended Explicit Communications for their professionalism during the bidding process. He underscored the significance of raising awareness about vocational training among stakeholders in the Nigerian power sector, stressing that capacity building is crucial to addressing the country’s energy challenges.

Nagode noted that this effort aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s focus on human capital development across all sectors, particularly the power industry.

Olatunde Thani, group managing director of Explicit Communications, expressed his team’s commitment to the project. He acknowledged the thoroughness of the selection process and reiterated his agency’s readiness to bring their expertise to bear in driving NAPTIN’s communication and visibility objectives.