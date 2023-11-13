Naira resumes fall after gaining for two days

The foreign exchange market (FX) resumed on Monday with the naira depreciating against the dollar on the parallel market, popularly called the black market, following renewed demand pressure after appreciating for two trading days.

During the intraday trading on Monday, the dollar was sold for N1,130, representing 1.80 percent loss compared with N1,110/$1 sold for on Friday on the black market.

The Nigerian Naira strengthened on Thursday and Friday from N1,140 on Wednesday to N1,110 on Friday on the parallel market.

At the Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), the naira firmed by 21.73 percent as the dollar was quoted at N780.14 on Friday as against N996.75 quoted on the previous day.

This was despite a decline in the dollar supply by willing buyers and willing sellers. Consequently, the volume of transactions, which reflects the daily FX market turnover, declined by 63.24 percent to $84.02 million on Friday from $228.54 million recorded on Thursday.