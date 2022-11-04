Naira redesign: Access Bank provides alternative channels for cash deposits

In response to the Central Bank of Nigeria‘s (CBN) plan to redesign and issue new naira notes from December 15, Access Bank has urged its customers to make use of its alternative channels to deposit their existing naira notes in order to beat the rush pending the circulation of new ones.

In a message to customers over the weekend, the bank said “there is no need to panic as we are closer to you than you think.”

“With over 600 branches, more than 150,000 Access Bank CLOSA agents and deposit ATMs across our branches, and over 500 BETA agents that are present in over 180 major markets in Nigeria to receive cash from customers, we are just a doorstep away.

“Our customers can deposit their existing Naira notes using any of these channels closest to them with ease,” the bank said.

The bank said its branches will be open for longer hours during the week for customers’ convenience, and that it will also be open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. to receive cash deposits.

“With the current number of our Access Closa Agents at over 160,000 spread across the 774 Local Government Areas in the country, you can easily deposit your existing naira notes through an agent near you in your location to avoid the risk of transporting cash to a far distance to locate a branch,” the statement said.

“Whether you choose to deposit your existing Naira notes through a branch, an ATM, or a point-of-sale machine (POS), you can rest assured that your money is safe with us and that you can always rely on our speed, service, and security.

Access Bank said, “during this period of receiving your existing Naira notes, all cash deposit transactions will be free. You will not be charged for cash deposits. You can also pick up your debit cards for emergency payments on POS terminals and ATM withdrawals.

“We urge all our esteemed customers to prevent the rush and hurry to deposit their naira notes before the deadline of January 31, 2023, when the current naira notes will cease to be legal tender,” the statement said.