Naira policy: Construction workers abandon sites as cash crunch worsens

As the hash impact of the central bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) naira policy continues to spread and deepen, inflicting pain on citizens, the construction industry has taken a hit as workers abandon sites in search of the elusive cash.

A case in point is the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway where workers have abandoned the site because they are unable to report to work due to the scarcity of cash for transportation and feeding.

This is not an isolated case as, an estate developer who did not was to be mentioned, confirmed to BusinessDay that he had closed his site and asked his workers to return to work when the cash situation improved significantly.

The federal controller of works in Lagos, Umar Bakare, who said on Wednesday that the naira policy was posing a serious limitation on the continued construction work on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Bakare said that the contractor working on the stretch of the expressway from the Old Tollgate to Sagamu Interchange has notified the ministry that they would discontinue work on the expressway until the situation improved.

“We have already got notification from the contractor of their intention to stop work because some of the workers cannot come to work because they cannot lay their hands on cash. However, we will continue to push on. But no doubt, this cash problem has affected some of the things they want to do,” he said.

The controller stressed that the naira scarcity is making it impossible for the construction workers to report to the site, adding, however, that work on that section of the expressway has progressed well, having achieved about 95 percent completion.

Besides the cash crunch, Bakare said that there is another challenge to the construction work which was traffic, “but we have a good traffic management plan which we have shared with relevant agencies in Lagos State and other relevant federal government agencies like federal road safety corps (FRSC) and the police.”

Julius Berger, the contractor handling the expressway reconstruction, returned to the site in January 2023 after the road was closed in December 2022 to ease traffic for Yultide travellers. But the expressway had to be closed temporarily to ease traffic flow within that week.

“The measure was to give the opportunity to those returning from the end of year holiday to have better motoring experience,” Bakare explained, adding that the suspension of work on the expressway was short-lived as the contractors returned to the site a few days later to continue and complete work between Kara and Long Bridge within 20 days.

The Controller appealed for patience from road users and lane discipline around construction zones, saying that the government was always concerned about their welfare and the need for them to have a good motoring experience.

He assured that the schedule of the government to complete the entire project in March 2023 was still on course. The Section One of the expressway where work is ongoing stretches from Ojota in Lagos to the Sagamu Interchange.

But this scheduled date for completing the construction work remains a matter of conjecture in the face of the crippling cash crunch.