Naira hits record low of 1,667.42/$ after MPC’s surprise rate hike

The Naira fell to all-time low of N1,667.42 per dollar on the official market on Wednesday, a day after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) raised its benchmark interest rate to 27.25 percent to rein in core inflation and stabilise the exchange rate.

After trading on Wednesday the naira fell by 0.54 percent as the dollar was quoted at N1,667.42 compared to N1,658.48 quoted on Tuesday at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), according to data from FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited.

The naira fell to a seven-month low of over N1,700 per dollar in the black market, the lowest fall since February 22, 2024 when the dollar was quoted at the rate of N1,850 on the black market, also known as the parallel market.

“Dollar is very, very scarce in the market,” one black market operator in Lagos, told BusinessDay on Wednesday.

Shortly after the CBN announced the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) interest rates hike for the fifth consecutive time this year, the naira depreciated by N95.83 on the official foreign exchange (FX) market on Tuesday, September 23, 2024.

By the close of trading on Tuesday, the naira fell by 5.8 percent, with the dollar being quoted at N1,658.48, compared to N1,562.66 quoted on Monday at the NAFEM.

Olayemi Cardoso, governor of the CBN said the MPC noted the continued growth in money supply, recognising the need to curtail excess liquidity in the system as well as address foreign exchange demand pressures.

“Members were also concerned about the growing level of fiscal deficit but acknowledged the commitment of the fiscal authority not to resort to monetary financing through Ways & Means. Furthermore, members observed a strong correlation between Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) releases and liquidity levels in the banking system as well as its impact on the exchange rate. The Committee, therefore, agreed to increase monitoring of future releases with a view to addressing its effects on price developments,” he said.

Muda Yusuf, director/CEO, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), said, “the rate hike cannot address these issues. The issues are much deeper. The rate hike is putting unnecessary pressure on those who are borrowing money. The CBN governor said it that there is a link between FAAC allocation and the public expenditure and the naira depreciation. So we should look at how to address the liquidity problem that is originating from the public sector window. It is more about liquidity, having too many dollars chasing the naira. The CBN tightening is not addressing these issues. It is just penalising the wrong people.”

Money supply (M3), which is a broad measure of the total amount of money in an economy, has reached an all-time high of N107.18 trillion in August 2024, despite the tightening measures of the apex bank.

Data from the CBN showed that M3 rose to a record high of N107.18 trillion in August 2024. This represents a 61.93 percent increase from N66.19 trillion recorded in the corresponding period of August 2023.

Cardoso said that in 2015 for instance, money supply was about N19 trillion but had grown to N54 trillion by 2023, basically driven by ways and means.

“That is a huge increase, and a substantial amount of that was through Ways and Means. So essentially, printing of money resulted in a huge amount of money chasing a relatively small amount.

“And to put it in another way, while the economy, on average, was growing at 1.2 percent during that time, money supply was growing at 12.6 percent, so you can see the inherent distortion there.”

Razia Khan, managing director and chief economist for Africa and the Middle East at Standard Chartered Bank, Following the Fed’s recent easing, with more cuts expected, and Nigeria’s gross FX reserves rising (to a stated USD 39 billion), the hope persists that the naira may eventually stabilise properly.

According to the CBN governor, the external reserve stood at US$39.07 billion as at 19th September 2024 an increase of 17.4 percent compared with US$33.28 billion in the corresponding period of 2023. This represents 8 months of import cover for goods and services and 13 months of imports of goods only.