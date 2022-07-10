Naija Lives Matter endorses Peter Obi’s presidency

Ahead of the 2023 general election, Naija Lives Matter (NLM), a non-governmental organisation, has endorsed Peter Obi, Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, for the office of the president.

Announcing the endorsement of Obi in a press conference held recently in Lagos, Ope Banwo, founder and chairman, Naija Lives Matter, described the development as a privilege.

Banwo, who is a foremost entertainment entrepreneur, said his intention and that of his organisation is pure.

“It is a pleasure to announce our organisation’s endorsement of Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party for the upcoming 2023 presidential elections in Nigeria. In every election circle dating back to 2011, myself and the Naija Lives Matter organisation , as part of our civic and social responsibility outlined in our charter in the USA, decides which of the many contestants in the election year deserves our material, social and physical support”, he said.

He noted further that unlike many in the country who would often pick a candidate to support based on who they think can win at the point of their endorsement, that NLM prefers to endorse a candidate based on who should win the election, based on their ideologies, personal record, and approach to governance that match its vision for a better Nigeria for all.

“Also, being mindful that most Nigerians have been frustrated, oppressed and beaten down by the incompetency, corruption and general lack of direction by the two main parties in the last 16 years, we are firmly of the conviction that it is time Nigeria grab the bull by the horn and go in a different direction with a new kind of leader, and with a new party, that has not held power at the center Before. Peter Obi and the Labour Party fit both bills.

Read also: Who is Yusuf Baba Ahmed, Peter Obi’s running mate

“The fact is that we cannot continue to do the same thing over and over again and then keep expecting a different result. So, while fully conversant with the uphill challenges facing a third force candidate from a party different from the two main parties, in the challenge for the presidency, we have consciously and whole heartedly decided to support Peter Obi of the Labour Party for the Presidency of Nigeria in 2023.

“Not only has he captured the imagination of millions of Nigerians tired of stagnation, bad government and visionless leadership, with his array of fresh ideas for governance and folksy manner that resonates with most Nigerians, he also has some solid achievements as a two-term governor that gives us reasonable confidence and hindsight into him to believe he could be the difference maker we all need in the Nigeria of today.

“While only God can see the future and know for a fact what any leader will do when given power, we are reasonably confident and expectant that Mr. Obi will live up to the expectation and aspirations of most Nigerians who are sick and tired of struggling in a nation blessed with so much talent and resources”, he said.

Stating further that NLM is proud to stand with Mr. Obi for the presidency of Nigeria, Banwo added that NLM will do its part in the national assignment, having already activated its own Peter Obi Nation Support Group Project to join 1,000 other support groups out there working for the victory of Mr. Obi at the polls in the upcoming 2023 elections.

‘’This is a special project of the Naija Lives Matter to create 100,000 small Peter Obi Nation support cells groups over the next eight months, who will join with other Peter Obi support organisations to make history in 2023 at the polls”, he disclosed.

Urging everyone to find out more about the Peter Obi Nation project of Naija Lives Matters on www.PeterObiProject.com and sign up, he also encouraged Nigerians to join other patriots at home and abroad, in this struggle to turn Nigeria’s economy from one of consumption to one that is production-based, thus creating a nation Nigerians can all be proud of.

Naija Lives Matter is a USA and Nigeria-based public benefits organisation committed to better lives for all Nigerians by providing social support for the underprivileged, economic empowerment to youths and mobilisation of citizens for participation in political activities for the betterment of Nigeria.