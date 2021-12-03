NAHCO handles United Airlines’ inaugural flight

Nigeria’s ground handling company, NAHCO Plc, recently welcomed the United States-based United Airlines back to Lagos, Nigeria with its handling.

The Airline, flight UA612 touched down at about 11:10 am at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, and was received by a host of dignitaries.

United Airlines, having voluntarily exited the Lagos airspace since 2016, made her return with NAHCO as its preferred partner, providing passenger and ground handling services.

According to Prince Saheed Lasisi, NAHCO’s group executive director, Business Development and Commercial, who expressed excitement about the development, described it as a boost for the industry.

‘’NAHCO is excited to be the chosen one, we welcome United Airlines back to our airspace, and we are ever ready to provide the Airline quality handling at all times, just as being currently provided to our numerous client Airlines’’.

NAHCO Plc is a Nigerian diversified enterprise with interests in aviation cargo, aircraft handling, passenger facilitation, crew transportation, and aviation training.

The company currently serves several Airlines across the major functional airports within Nigeria and handles the largest chunk of domestic, foreign, and cargo airlines.