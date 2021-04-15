NAFDAC workers begin strike over non-payment of allowances

Medical and health workers at the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), on Thursday, began a seven-day warning strike over nonpayment of allowances and arrears.

Ejor Michael, spokesperson of the Medical & Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) NAFDAC branch, in a statement, said the union was demanding for the payment of promotion arrears for 2018 and 2019 promotions owed members.

“More worrisome is that, 2020 promoted staff will soon join the queue. This request has lingered for too long hence the strike action”, Michael stated.

The union decried that Job Specific Allowance paid to staff of NAFDAC has not been reviewed for the past 10 years and demanded an upward review of the allowance in line with national minimum wage.

The union further knocked the management of NAFDAC for ‘hiding under COVID-19’ to avoid training of staff, despite the fact that trainings have resumed in other ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), and demanded immediate resumption of training for their members.

“The union is alarmed at the rate at which financial claims by staff are delayed without reasons given for non-payment not even to communicate the affected staff. The union demands the immediate payment of all pending financial claims by their members”,

“The union frowns at the suspension of severance allowance being paid to retirees despite the fact that this allowance has been approved by NAFDAC governing council and is contained on the condition of service for NAFDAC staff. The union leadership is demanding for the immediate resumption of payment of this allowance to deserving beneficiaries,” the statement said.

The union is also demanded the purchase of staff buses for members to alleviate the hardship associated with transportation to work.

It equally frowned at the discriminatory payment of COVID-19 palliative (allowance) by percentage as used by NAFDAC and or the non -payment of some staff.