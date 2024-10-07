NAFDAC staff embark on indefinite strike

Members of the Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government-Owned Companies, under the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), have embarked on an indefinite strike.

The workers’ agitation stemmed from unresolved promotion controversies and welfare concerns, according to a report seen by BusinessDay.

The strike follows multiple meetings with NAFDAC management which failed to yield desired outcomes regarding critical issues affecting staff.

“This decision is a result of NAFDAC management’s failure to address the critical issues outlined in the communiqué within the given time frame,” Ejor Michael, secretary of the TUC, stated in a statement accompanying the strike announcement.

According to the communiqué issued on October 4, 2024, the workers outlined unresolved issues including the review of the 2024 promotion examination results, the appointment of directors for public affairs and special duties training institute placements for northwest and northeast extractions and reform of promotion examination content among others.

