NAFDAC monitors flood-damaged drugs from Maiduguri markets

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has begun the monitoring and assessments of contaminated drugs from Borno markets following the recent flood that submerged Maiduguri Metropolitan Council and Jere local government areas.

The flood, which affected over 200, 000 residents and submerged many pharmacies and drug stores, prompted NAFDAC’s Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, to order the immediate removal of substandard and contaminated medicines from Maiduguri markets.

NAFDAC’s North-East Zonal Director, Mr Kenneth Azikiwe disclosed this on Wednesday while moving for the evacuation with his management team to the popular Gamboru area of Maiduguri where a lot of drug stores were submerged, said the agency was focusing on sections of the market and areas where regulated products are sold, especially those submerged by floodwaters.

“Our priority is to correct any issue that may have arise from consuming contaminated products. NAFDAC’s guidelines ensure the safe disposal of compromised products, safeguarding the health and well-being of Maiduguri residents.”

He noted that the agency is working with relevant Borno agencies such as the Ministry of Health and Human Resources and other stakeholders to ensure compensation for affected individuals and businesses, while officers from Borno, Yobe, and other states collaborate to address the crisis through inspections.

“We call on the public to report anyone found sun drying drugs to NAEDAC or the relevant authorities. Consumers are also required to check the products for wet packaging and mud stains on the products.

NAFDAC remains committed to ensuring that only safe, good quality and efficacious drugs are consumed nationwide.”