NAFDAC, manufacturers forge alliance to strengthen food safety culture in Nigeria

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has partnered with the Association of Food, Beverages, and Tobacco Employers (AFBTE) to promote a food safety culture in Nigeria.

This collaboration was announced in a statement issued by NAFDAC’s resident media consultant, Olusayo Akintola, to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday.

He said the event took place in Lagos on Friday, where NAFDAC’s Director-General, Mojisola Adeyeye, was represented by Eva Edwards, Director of Food Safety and Applied Nutrition (FSAN).

The statement quoted Adeyeye, highlighting that the collaboration stemmed from an end-of-year stakeholders’ dialogue session with NAFDAC.

She said the session provided an opportunity for both parties to have open discussions on strategic objectives.

Adeyeye noted that the FSAN dialogue had become a key part of NAFDAC’s calendar, marking its third consecutive annual edition.

She said the session aimed to share insights and tackle challenges related to ensuring the safety and quality of food supplied to Nigerians.

The NAFDAC Director-General emphasised that the event underscored the vital role of AFBTE in protecting public health and maintaining consumer trust.

“It also served as a platform for discussing important food safety concerns and sharing information on new regulatory processes for food manufacturing facilities in Nigeria.”

Adeyeye pointed out the far-reaching impact of unsafe food, which not only affected public health but could also harm economies and trade.

She stressed the importance of the food sector in adopting robust food safety standards, innovative solutions, and a food safety culture.

“NAFDAC, alongside AFBTE, is committed to guiding the industry towards voluntary compliance with regulatory requirements.

“This meeting is an opportunity to discuss how we can improve our services and better support you. What worked well in 2024? What didn’t, and how can we improve?”

She also mentioned that NAFDAC had received several applications from manufacturers requesting changes to product formulations, and the agency would work to verify these necessary changes.

The statement also quoted Mr Fred Chiazor, Chairman of the Technical Committee of AFBTE, who commended NAFDAC for facilitating the meeting, which provided an opportunity for industry stakeholders to collaborate on progress for the upcoming year.

He noted that AFBTE members had become more strategic in their thinking and encouraged them to speak openly about issues they encounter.

