NAFDAC DG urges MSMEs to take advantage of AfCFTA to improve global market

The director-general of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Mojisola Adeyeye, has restated the agency’s resolve to encourage Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria to take advantage of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to expand their business frontiers and enter the global market.

This, she said, would help to fast-track the much-expected transformation of Nigeria’s economy.

The AfCFTA agreement, which took effect on January 1, 2021, covers trade in goods and services, investment, intellectual property rights, and competition policy.

A statement signed by Sayo Akintola, resident media consultant, quoted Adeyeye as having made the assertion during a sensitisation webinar on the roles of NAFDAC in the implementation of AfCFTA.

AfCFTA is to create a single market for goods and services in 55 AU Member States. It also aims to liberalize and facilitate the movement of people, investment, and business across the continent.

“This requires active involvement of the Agency with the movement of goods in the markets of Africa free zone area while at the same time safeguarding and ensuring that the expected quality, wholesomeness, efficacy to human and animal health is guaranteed,” said Adeyeye.

She said it would, amongst others, expand market frontiers for Nigerian exporters of goods and services, establish rules to evoke trade remedy, safeguard the Nigerian economy from dumping and unfair trade practices and improve competitiveness.

According to her, the AFCFTA is going to be the world’s largest trade area in terms of 54 (out of 55) participating countries, adding that “it would form a $3.4 trillion economic block and bring together 1.2 billion people with a GDP of over $2.5 trillion”.

Adeyeye posited that this would usher in a new era of economic development noting that Nigeria cannot afford to be left out from the gains.

She expressed satisfaction with the enthusiasm already shown by the Nigerian entrepreneurs in the scheme with room for improvement.

The DG disclosed that in the extant regional ECOWAS Trade Liberalization Scheme (ETLS) that happens to be one of the regional economic community (REC) building blocks for AfCCTA, over 850 Nigerian companies with more than 6,000 products had been admitted into the Scheme with participation level of 50 percent of the regional total.

“Currently, Nigeria ranked first with Ghana and Cote D’lvoire ranking second and third respectively among ETLS beneficiaries. Nigeria businesses should build on this record.

“NAFDAC is a member of National Approval Committee (NAC) for ETLS designated to screen applications of regulated products under the scheme,” she said.

Adeyeye further said that from the past factory inspections conducted, it was established that some companies forged NAFDAC certificate through their Consultants and some did not have Good Manufacturing Practice.

“Companies with expired NAFDAC certificate to initiate the renewal process before export, the representative of the Agency at the NAC would ensure that only registered NAFDAC regulated products are approved for export

“The agency participation in AfCFTA and ETLS NAC is very key to ascertain the Certificate of Origin, and to ensure that only registered NAFDAC regulated products are approved for export,” she advised.