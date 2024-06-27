NAFDAC destroys N985m substandard drugs

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has destroyed fake, counterfeit, substandard, expired and unwholesome regulated products valued at N985 million.

The drugs were seized in Kano, Kaduna, Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Jiqawa, and Katsina states, and burned in Kano on Thursday. They include antibiotics, antihypertensives, anti-malaria, analgesics, herbal remedies, psychoactive and controlled substances.

Food such as vegetable oil, non-alcoholic beverages, sachet water, condiments, tomato pastes etc, were also set ablaze.

Also destroyed were cosmetics such as creams, pomade, ointments etc, and chemicals such as insecticides, pesticides, agrochemicals etc, as well as medical devices that included diagnostic kits and infusion giving sets.

Justifying the action, Mojisola Adeyeye, the director-general of NAFDAC, said removing substandard and falsified medicines (SFs) from circulation would make Nigerians healthier. “And since only a healthy body can contribute positively to the economy, it will make Nigerians wealthier and the economy better,” she said.

Adeyeye, who was represented by Josephine Dayilim, director, the northwest zone of NAFDAC, said the chaotic drug distribution system in Nigeria has been a sore point for drug regulatory agencies, especially for NAFDAC.

“The handling and disposal of these drugs is in line with our strategy aimed at eradicating fake drugs and other spurious NAFDAC-regulated products from circulation in Nigeria.

“They are not mere substandard goods; they are potential instruments of harm that could devastate families and derail our nation’s progress,” she said.