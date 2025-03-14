The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) said on Friday that it has exposed a fraud operation that allegedly defrauded multiple international companies through counterfeit certification documents.

Nigeria’s food and drug regulatory body reported on 14th March that Mr. Ikoro Mang Ifendu has been arrested in connection with a scheme that “impersonated NAFDAC officials to scam foreign companies using fake regulatory documents”.

Ifendu, from Aba in Abia State, was detained on 7th February following a complaint by Thani Almaeeni Trading Group in Abu Dhabi. The UAE firm had “applied to register dried fish (seafood) but was deceived into paying large sums under false pretences”, according to the NAFDAC statement.

Investigators found that “the syndicate operated an elaborate scheme involving fraudulent legal and banking channels”, luring foreign businesses into making payments for “counterfeit NAFDAC registration certificates and receipts”.

The operation allegedly controlled “at least 15 domiciliary accounts and five local accounts across seven Nigerian banks”, with approximately $950,000 flowing through these accounts and an estimated $450,000 deposited in offshore accounts in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

“NAFDAC’s investigation exposed falsified documents, including fake product registration certificates, revenue receipts, and telegraphic transfer documents used to extort unsuspecting businesses”, the press release stated. Several firms including “Japan Long Tie (China), Aquaforest SP (Poland), Vincenzo Frecentese (Italy), and Siam Canadian China Limited” reportedly fell victim.

The case has been transferred to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for further investigation, including the potential application of the Proceeds of Crime Act to recover allegedly illegally acquired assets.

