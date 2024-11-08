NAF to take 50 new aircraft by 2026 – CAS

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is set to expand its fleet with the acquisition of 50 new aircraft by 2026, according to Hasan Abubakar, the chief of the air staff (CAS).

Speaking at the 2024 Research and Development (R&D) retreat held at NAF headquarters, Abubakar highlighted the importance of bolstering indigenous technology and maintenance capabilities to support the new additions.

He noted that enhancing self-reliance in aircraft production and maintenance would be crucial to sustaining the operational effectiveness of the expanding fleet, especially as NAF strengthens its role in securing Nigeria’s airspace and national defence.

Abubakar reaffirmed NAF’s commitment to strengthening indigenous technology and innovation.

The two-day retreat, which gathered experts and key stakeholders, centred on advancing local technological capabilities to bolster national defence.

Declaring the event open, the NAF chief underscored the critical role of R&D in reducing reliance on foreign resources and achieving self-sustained operational capabilities.

Drawing on his experiences as a field commander, Abubakar highlighted the urgent need for this shift as the NAF prepares to incorporate 50 new aircraft by 2026.

“Developing indigenous capacity for aircraft manufacturing and maintenance is essential to sustaining the effectiveness of NAF’s expanding fleet”, he stated.

The CAS said that the retreat provided the platform for experts to “generate ideas that will transform the Nigerian Air Force’s R&D efforts from initial concepts to tangible, operational outcomes.”

He acknowledged partnerships with UAVision of Portugal and Serbia’s Zenith Prom, aimed at fostering technology transfer and supporting local production.

According to him, recent achievements such as the TSAIGUMI UAV project and the Nigerian Air Force Integrated Management System (NAFIMS) reflect the progress of these collaborations in unifying digital platforms and streamlining decision-making within NAF. Expressing gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his support, the CAS praised the administration’s commitment to transforming the NAF into a resilient force capable of meeting Nigeria’s evolving security needs.

Adeniyi Amesinlola, chief of transformation and innovation, further emphasised the retreat’s significance.

Reflecting on NAF’s strides since its last retreat in 2015, including advancements in drone technology, weapons development, and spare fabrication, he highlighted the crucial role of the Transformation and Innovation Branch in coordinating NAF’s R&D efforts.

