NAF seeks synergy with Royal Air force on climate change

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is set to align with the initiative for Global Air Forces to address the challenge of climate change.

Oladayo Amao, Nigeria’s chief of air staff (CAS), stated this when he visited the Royal Air Force, RAF’s chief of air staff, Mike Wigston, at his office in London, Wednesday.

Amao is in London to deliver a keynote address on the topic: ‘operational insights, current capabilities and future priorities of the Nigerian Air Force,’ at the 21st international fighter conference.

This was contained in a statement by the director of public relations and information, Nigerian Air Force, Edward Gabkwet.

According to Amao, the need for the NAF to devise means of conserving energy and take pre-emptive measures and steps towards safeguarding military hardware and equipment against the effect of climate change is imperative.

As a way forward, the CAS stated that the NAF will soon commence the implementation of projects to power NAF Bases nationwide while also undertaking research and development on synthetic fuels and electric support equipment.

He also stated further that through the integration of synthetic and simulation devices, the NAF would work towards the acquisition of new NAF Air Training systems.

Responding, Wigston congratulated Amao on his appointment and commended him for the renewed synergy and vigour exhibited by the NAF in its counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency efforts, noting that the NAF had remained steadfast in countering the security challenges in Nigeria over the years.

He also obliged Amao’s request for partnership with the RAF in curriculum development and establishment of NAF Air and Space Power Warfare Centre and the Centre for Air Power Studies.

To this effect, he said that the NAF could send its personnel to the RAF to acquire knowledge on curriculum development and in the establishment of the centre.