NAF aircraft loses tyres, makes emergency landing

An aircraft belonging to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), on Monday, experienced a bursted tyre and had to make an emergency landing at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport in Lagos.

In a statement on Monday by Wapkerem Maigida, spokesperson to NAF, the aircraft was said to have lost its tyres and did a “controlled belly land” at the Lagos airport.

A belly landing or gear-up landing occurs when an aircraft lands without its landing gear fully extended and uses its underside, or belly, as its primary landing device.

However an Air Traffic Controller (ATC) told BusinessDay the aircraft didn’t crash-Land but the aircraft had a bursted tyre on taking off at Ilorin but proceeded to manoeuvre and land in Lagos.

“The aircraft landed safely but unable to taxi out of the runway. No casualty reported,” the ATC said.

The air force, also confirmed that no casualty was recorded from the incident.