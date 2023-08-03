NACP tasks Tinubu on farmer-herder clashes

The National Agricultural Commodities Projects (NACP) has called on the Tinubu-led administration to address issues of insecurity, farmers-herders clash, as it affects food production in Nigeria.

Bello Abubakar, lead partner, NACP, who spoke at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, stated that the president while unveiling plans to cushion the economic stress in the country, said nothing about insecurity, farmers-herders clashes, which is a critical factor in national development.

According to Abubakar, the various associations of farmers must be incorporated into the government’s plans to ensure that relief packages are appropriately distributed.

He said, “The President described the plan to spend the N500 billion ($652 million) package to boost the economy by easing transportation costs, boosting manufacturing, and enhancing food supply.

“NACP & Strategic Alliance of Presidents of Agricultural Commodity Associations of Nigeria (SAPACAN) should also be part of the distribution of 225,000 metric tonnes of fertilizer, seedlings and other inputs to farmers, in order to ensure proper targeted so as to assure productive achievement of our food security agenda.”

Commenting on N500 billion palliative aimed to cushion the impact of fuel subsidy removal by the government, Abubakar stressed the need for multi-stakeholder involvement to ensure effective management and disbursement of the fund.

“N200 billion out of the N500 billion approved by the National Assembly should be managed by a special team involving the entire agricultural value chain to avoid the mistakes of the previous administration.

“Multi-stakeholder involvement in funds management and disbursement would ensure synergy and collective operations to the mutual benefit of all involved and the nation at large.

“The fund mentioned above should be 70 percent grant and 30 percent Loan and the PFIs through the CBN not like previous programme create unnecessary bottlenecks that will hinder easy accessibility of the fund,” he said.

He also commended the government’s courage in enacting the series of policies and measures, calling on all states and local governments to emulate the federal government and replicate similar initiatives in their various catchment areas.

Abubakar stated the need for the development of existing grazing reserves and support for the cultivation of specialised pasture and feeds for livestock, in collaboration with willing state governments.

In his remarks, Shuaibu Hamza, president of the National Association of Wheat Farmers, Processors and Marketers of Nigeria, said an environment that will promote increasing food production across the country. He lamented that the issue of insecurity has reduced the amount of annual food production, as many farmers are scared to go back to farming.

“The president should reinforce the cultivation of the priority crops and livestock by supporting widespread mechanisation and training of extension workers across the country,” he said.