NACCIMA wants govt to support SMEs

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA), through its national president, Ide John Udeagbala has charged the government to aid the operations of the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in order to ensure the sustenance of the group for economic benefits.

He made the call at the 1st edition of the Abuja SME Conference and Exhibition held in Abuja on Monday where Udeagbala mentioned that SMEs require adequate support and an enabling environment, especially provision of infrastructure.

“There is need to put adequate infrastructural facilities in place for a successful operation of SMEs, and restrict massive importation of foreign goods that SMEs can produce locally, in order to protect them against competition with foreign firms,” Udeagbala represented by Dele Kelvin Oye, 1st deputy president, NACCIMA said.

Udeagbala explained that SMEs form a crucial part of the country’s economic catalyst and deserve to be prioritised, however, the group faces series of challenges carrying out their operations particularly unavailable funding, unfriendly polices, infrastructure deficit.

He added that the government at all levels must pay attention to the needs of the SMEs to enable them fully harness their potentials as the veritable vehicles of inclusive economic growth and development. He also urged stakeholders in Nigeria’s private sector to work together with the government in a bid to effectively tackle the challenges faced by the SMEs and also act as a support system for smaller businesses.

Udeagbala said that NACCIMA, as the voice of Nigerian businesses remains focused on ensuring creation and sustenance of an enabling business environment for SMEs in Nigeria through policy advocacy.

“The association will, through its MSME Trade Group, continue to work closely with all stakeholders to ensure the promotion of SMEs and significantly improve their contribution to sustainable growth and development of the nation’s economy,” he said.