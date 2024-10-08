NACCIMA seeks increased private sector stake in Single Trade Window

Taiwo Oyedele, chairman of the Presidential Tax Reform Committee

Dele Oye, National President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), has urged President Bola Tinubu to increase private sector involvement in the Single Trade Window Policy.

Oye made this appeal on Monday while speaking at the 2024 Nigerian Export Hub (NEXHUB) Export Conference in Lagos, organised by NEXHUB in collaboration with NACCIMA.

The conference also saw the unveiling of 11 containers of commodities for shipment from Lagos to China.

The Single Trade Window Policy, launched by President Tinubu in April 2024, is aimed at reducing bureaucratic delays and corruption in import and export processes.

It also fosters regional integration and collaboration

Oye commended President Tinubu for setting up the National Single Window project and the National Steering Committee on April 16.

“This marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s efforts to streamline trade processes and boost economic integration,” he said.

He reeled out statistics of countries that were making progress after streamlining trade processes to improved their country’s ease of doing business ranking.

Oye said that the National Single Window project, with its strong foundation and the right re-composition of the Steering Committee, could be a game-changer in the quest for economic diversification and growth.

He, however, appealed that composition of the committee should be more inclusive to capture the private sector players who were important partners in actualising the government’s trade policies.

“So, we appeal to let us take ownership of it, work with government and ensure that it’s a success because if there is successful trading, government will make more money,” he said.

He said that collaboration with NEXHUB had already yielded tangible results as NACCIMA Nigeria Office in China continued to serve as a vital link between Nigerian exporters and the Chinese/Asian market.

He appealed to Nigerian exporters to seize opportunities provided to export goods and services through the NEXHUB export trade house in China which had been inaugurated since April 2023.

“Some of these advantages include training on how to export, what goods and services to export, where to export, and connecting you with potential buyers. Some of the partners the hub is currently working with are Nexim Bank and NACCIMA,” he said.

He called for collaboration to transform Nigeria into a hub for non-oil exports, creating jobs, reversing the Japa phenomenon, increasing foreign exchange earnings, and ultimately, improving the well-being of citizens.

Also, Babatunde Faleke, Managing Director Nigerian Exporters Hub (NEXHUB) reiterated the company’s commitment to supporting exporters by guiding them on the process of exporting commodities to verified buyers.

Faleke said that the opportunities were available to all Nigerians who could become exporters by subscription.

The event has the theme, “Navigating the Future of Non-Oil Export”

The 2024 Nigerian Exporters Hub (NEXHUB) Conference held alongside the unveiling of 11 container loads of Sesame Seeds, Cassia Tora and Mica being exported to China.

The event was organised by NEXHUB, in collaboration with the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), to unveil the first batch of export from Lagos to China.

Share