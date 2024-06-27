N80.2bn fraud: Yahaya Bello asks Court to transfer case to Kogi

Yahaya Bello, Former Kogi State Governor, facing a 19-count charge bordering on alleged N80.2 billion fraud, has requested his trial be moved from the Federal High Court in Abuja to Lokoja, Kogi State’s capital.

The former Governor however failed to appear before the Federal High Court in Abuja for his arraignment in the case prefered against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

His counsel, Adeola Adedipe, informed Justice Emeka Nwite during proceedings that Bello had written to Chief Judge John Tsoho, asking for the case’s transfer, arguing that the Lokoja court has the appropriate territorial jurisdiction.

However, Adedipe did not mention whether a response had been received from the Chief Judge regarding this request. He also failed to fulfil his commitment to produce Bello in court for arraignment, a promise made on June 13.

“As of this morning, I am not aware whether there has been a response by the prosecution team in compliance to the directive of the Chief Justice, We are also not in receipt of any decision that has been made on this request by the Chief Judge”, he said.

Kemi Pinhero, representing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), urged the court to demand an explanation from the defense lawyer for Bello’s absence, accusing the defense of attempting to “treat this court with scorn.”