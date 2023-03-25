N37bn needed to close Anambra metering gap – EEDC

Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has said over 500,000 new meters estimated to cost about N37 billion were needed to close metering gap in Anambra State.

Managing Director/CEO, Praveen Chorghade dropped the hint at Government House exco chambers during the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between EEDC and state government aimed at providing energy security and extending universal electricity access for residents of the state to the fullest extent within its constitutional powers.

The pact was signed by Gov. Chukwuma Soludo and his Public Utilities’ Commissioner, Julius Emeka on behalf of state government, while Sir Emeka Offor signed on behalf of EEDC.

According to Chorghade, the closure of the metering gap would go a long way to curtail losses emanating from estimated billing and customers’ unwillingness to pay.

“These proposed plans are designed to achieve an overall business turnaround that will contribute to the enhancement of service delivery, commercial performance, shareholders and stakeholders value addition,” he said.

Appreciating Federal and Anambra State governments, regulatory agencies, notably NERC and NESI, for providing guidelines, institutional and legal frameworks that birthed the pact, the MD pledged EEDC’s commitment to deploy its skills and assets in achieving the partnership goals.

“The franchising of Anambra power distribution business model which we are set to embark upon will not only improve service to customers, operational and commercial efficiencies, but provide additional networks required to increase both reliability and quality of supply towards attaining a 24/7 supply,” he added.

Responding, Soludo described the MoU signing as consummation of long standing relationship with EEDC, saying it was targeted at ensuring power supply in the state was made available on steady basis.

He expressed optimism that the signing and execution would translate to positive changes, critical in his administration’s journey towards liveable and prosperous homeland.

He said, “Long before I was sworn in as Governor, I recognized the importance of power and deeply considered how it could be achieved in the shortest period of time, in at least three to four major cities in the state.

“What we did today was to consummate that marriage. The courtship began over a year ago, and I’m overjoyed that the marriage has finally been consummated today.

“Anambra is a state of which more than 60% of its non-land assets are domiciled outside of the state. If at least 25% of the proceeds are returned to Anambra, the state can become what we envision it to be.

“I can see the strategic partnership with EEDC and the magnitude of the investment. My message to the rest of Anambra’s billionaires and millionaires is that wealth and net worth alone are insufficient.

“The question is, how much of your wealth and assets are domiciled in the state for Anambra to be the choice of destination to live, working, invest, relax and enjoy? Such will not happen by wishful thinking, but when everyone contribute their fair share.”

Chairman of the EEDC, Sir Dr. Emeka Offor expressed joy that such historic event was taking place during his time and he could contribute his own quota towards 24/7 power supply in the state.

He praised Gov. Soludo’s zeal and support for him and his team, calling for more assistance, particularly from the legislative arm, to adjust and accommodate laws that would empower EEDC and State Government to function effectively towards the journey of providing constant power supply to the people.

“Today is a special day, not just a the Chairman of EEDC, but a s son of the soil. I’m glad I’m able to contribute my quoter towards the development of Anambra State.

Earlier, Chairman, State Power Committee, Chike Okonkwo said the partnership signals the implementation of the visionary policy which was initiated by the Governor, to build a system that will provide 24/7 power supply for ndi Anambra.

He explained that it was on this premise that the state government recognized the strategic importance of EEDC in the agenda.