N2.1trn supplementary appropriation bill scales second reading at senate

The Senate in Nigeria granted expeditious consideration to the N2.1 trillion 2023 Supplementary Appropriation Bill on Tuesday.

The bill went through first and second readings at the upper legislative chamber, with lawmakers emphasizing the urgent need for funding and action on critical national issues, including security.

President Bola Tinubu had written to the Senate to request quick consideration of the bill, which was read during the plenary session on Tuesday.

However, some lawmakers raised concerns about the implementation timeline, stating that two months may not be sufficient to properly utilize the funds to address the issues.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio assured that the Senate will consider extending the timeline and also called for stringent oversight to ensure accountability in the utilization of the funds.

Akpabio referred the bill to the committe of Appropriation for urgent consideration.