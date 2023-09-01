My reforms are anchored on accountability- Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his support for a robust public-private sector partnership to grow the economy, saying that his administration’s reforms were anchored on a strong adherence to accountability and transparency.

Tinubu stated this when he received members of the board and management of the Nigeria Economic Support Group (NESG), according to Ajuri Ngelale, spokesman to the president.

The president reiterated his resolve to fully implement the eight priority reform areas under his ‘renewed hope agenda’ within the next three years.

He said Nigeria was blessed with rich human and natural resources, in addition to opportunities, which could be leveraged for prosperity. The president called for an urgent exploitation of Nigeria’s diversity for collective gain, with an eye on new think tanks in the agricultural sector and the establishment of a commodity exchange.

“We have gone through the past. I will not look back. The focus of my horse and my race remains forward-looking. We have an abundance of knowledge and untapped mineral resources, and an agricultural sector that is God-given, but we tend to shy away from taking those gigantic steps that will result in prosperity for our people. We are not exploiting our diversity for prosperity, we are at each other’s throats, arguing about unnecessary things, instead of thinking and doing for our people,” the president said.

Tinubu noted that he was elected on a “no excuses” platform for renewed hope and that he would not accept excuses from anyone in his government as they set out to deliver on his agenda.

“Looking backward is retrogressive for any reformer. Looking forward can give you the leaps that will propel you in the right direction. We need think tanks in the agricultural sector. I don’t see why Nigeria will be so blessed with good soil and not have a commodity exchange. I don’t see why we have not been able to interrogate our real estate sector and propel it.

“I don’t see why we have not used consumer credit to build the purchasing power of our people and the capacity of our very own manufacturing sector,” the president assessed.

While commending the NESG for believing in the reforms of his administration, the president said the “bitter pill” must be administered to an ailing nation and economy to build a better future for the country.

“I am here and I believe we can do it together. No single person succeeds alone. The world is dynamic. We are confronted with climate change and other challenges, but somewhere in the eye of the storm, there is a quiet and peaceful corner for those who can toil well. With patience and determination, we will succeed,” the president assured.

Olaniyi Yusuf, the chairman of NESG,

welcomed the economic reforms announced by the Tinubu administration, specifically with respect to fuel subsidy removal, foreign exchange rate harmonisation, food security and palliatives to sub-national governments.

The NESG chairman pledged that the group would work with the newly inaugurated cabinet to achieve the eight-point agenda of the administration.

“Your track record in the effective implementation of bold economic reforms as the governor of Lagos leaves those of us in the private sector without doubt that you will achieve much greater feats as our nation’s president,” Yusuf said.

He, therefore, formally requested the president to declare open the NESG summit in October, as well as direct heads of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to partner with them and participate in the summit as part of efforts to ramp up local and foreign direct investment in Nigeria.