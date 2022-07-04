My projects are ready for President Buhari to commission – Bello

Yahaya Bello has said his projects are ready for commissioning by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Governor Bello disclosed this in Lokoja on Thursday shortly after he ended the inspection tour of completed projects in Lokoja and its metropolis, adding that President Muhammadu Buhari and Senator Bola Tinubu, the flag bearer for the All Progressive Congress (APC) 2023 Presidential Election, are expected to commission the projects within Lokoja and across the state.

“Everything that needed to be done has been observed. We are ready for the commissioning of life-changing projects in the state capital and across the state”, the governor said.

“President Muhammadu Buhari and Bola Tinubu, the APC flag bearer for the 2023 Presidential Election are invited, depending on their schedules to commission our projects”.

“My administration is satisfied with works of the contractors, especially the local ones that handled some of the projects inspected so far, they conform to the standard and quality demanded by my administration”.

Some of the executed projects, include; Muhammadu Buhari Civic Center, Model Primary Schools at Adankolo – Lokoja, including Ganaja -Lokoja Roundabout overhead bridge, and the expansion of the State Specialist Hospital, Lokoja.