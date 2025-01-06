My political alliance with Asue Ighodalo led to my impeachment – Edo Council boss

The impeached Chairman of Esan Central Local Government Area of Edo State, Paul Iyoha has indicted Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, of orchestrating his removal from office.

He accused the governor of being the brain behind his impeachment, noting that neither he nor other Local Government Chairmen in the state were given a fair hearing before being suspended by the Edo State House of Assembly.

Iyoha lamented that the council bosses were not properly investigated or given the opportunity to defend themselves.

He insisted that he had carried out his duties effectively, ensuring prompt payment of salaries and allowances to councillors and staff.

The impeached council boss who disclosed this to newsmen in Benin City, expressed confidence that the judiciary would address the situation fairly while he continued to pursue legal redress.

Continuing, Iyoha said his “sin” was his political allegiance with Asue Ighodalo, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in the 2024 election.

He described his ordeal as political vendetta rather than legitimate governance concerns, adding, “my only offence was standing by my party’s candidate instead of supporting Governor Okpebholo, who hails from the same ward in Esan Central as myself.

“As a loyal member of the PDP, I was duty-bound to support my party’s candidate. It is not a crime to work for one’s party. However, the governor has taken my political stance personally and is using his office to fight me.”

Iyoha further alleged that the governor openly vowed that he would not be reinstated as chairman, citing a video purportedly showing Iyoha campaigning against him during the election.

“The governor told people that I will never return to my position because I opposed him politically. This is unfair and undemocratic,” he added.

Iyoha recounts the challenges he faced during the Edo governorship election, adding that he faced intimidation, including an attack on his residence, the abduction of his brother, and threats to his safety.

He claimed these actions were part of a broader effort to suppress opposition voices in the state.

Iyaho added, “Despite the tensions, I attended the governor’s inauguration and sent a congratulatory message, as a gesture of respect for the office.”

He however, criticised the administration for politicising governance by involving party figures in official matters.

