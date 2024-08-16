My house in Maiduguri better than Tinubu’s Bourdillon house – Shettima

… Says LG autonomy will boost Nigeria’s Universal Basic Education system

Vice President Kashim Shettima has dismissed claims that the President Bola Tinubu is after amasing wealth for himself, adding that his house in Maiduguri is better than Tinubu’s house in Bourdillon, Lagos. He therefore urged Nigerians to support the president’s policies as they are needed for the country’s growth.

The Vice President also assured that the recent Supreme Court judgement, affirming autonomy of local governments, will help to address the financial limitations that have hindered the alignment of administrative units with the government’s educational agenda.

According to Stanley Nkwocha,

Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media & Communications, Office of The Vice President, Shettima in his remarks at the Thursday’s public presentation of a new book, “Navigating the Politics of Universal Education Policies in Nigeria,” written by former Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Modupe Adelabu, held at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja, applauded the ongoing reforms initiated by President Tinubu, which he said will address inadequacies and ideologies frustrating universal education in the country.

“As stewards of the nation, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is leading the charge to reform the institutions tasked with overcoming the ideologies and inadequacies that have frustrated universal education in Nigeria,” he said.

“The lack of autonomy of local governments, which are responsible for delivering primary education, has created significant financial hindrances in aligning administrative units with our educational agenda.

“However, the recent Supreme Court judgement empowering local government councils to control their resources brings government closer to the people. It provides new hope for our educational initiatives”.

Shettima urged government at all levels to focus on policies that empower “those at the forefront of implementing initiatives that inspire interest in education”.

Read also: Inflation slows to 33.95% on lower food prices

He also commended President Tinubu’s decision to establish the Student Loan Scheme in the country, adding that it will secure the future of Nigerian children

“The initiative ensures that every student has access to loans to pay their tuition, and the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has already recorded an overwhelming number of applications.

“This is a landmark achievement, signalling the bright future we are building for our youth. Beyond making education universally free, our experience shows that incentivising is the most practical gateway before us. This is why all of us, across all levels and branches of government, must join this campaign to educate the nation”.

Shettima pointed out that the realities inherited by the Tinubu administration “are such that demand urgent action to ensure that education is not only accessible but also desirable for every Nigerian child, fostering long-term national development.

Shettima notes that the President means well for Nigeria, added that Tinubu wants to live in a place of glory, when he leaves office.

“He is not in power to engage in primitive capital accumulation. He is in power to leave landmarks in the sands of time. He is the most demonised politician in Nigeria. The first time I went to his house at Bourdillon, I was looking forward to seeing a mansion comparable to Buckingham Palace, with gardens, and swimming pools, but there was nothing special about that house. My house in Maiduguri is better than the house in Bourdillon.

He noted that the President is concerned about the high number of out of school children.

“Many primary and secondary school-age children are still not attending or completing their education, and a large portion of the youth population lacks basic literacy skills, with notable gender disparities. This is what we must overcome,” he added.

He commended Adelabu, for providing answers to some of the most pressing challenges confronting policymakers, even as he said her book “will undoubtedly inspire informed conversations around the state and future of education in Nigeria.

“As both a theorist and a practitioner in our education sector, Professor Adelabu’s insights are borne out of experience and passion, and I believe this book will serve as a critical resource for all who seek to improve our educational landscape,” he further stated.

Earlier, Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanyi, also praised Adelabu’s contributions to Nigerian educational development and society.

“Prof. Adelabu’s life is a testament to the abiding faith of God in our lives. Her quest for excellence and service to humanity is a reflection of her academic excellence and intellectualism,” the governor said.

The book reviewer, Siyan Oyeweso of the Department of History and International Studies at Osun State University, noted that the author has singled out the politics and financing of education in this book. It’s impossible to separate politics, education, and finance, as the major stakeholders are political players.”

Discussants of the book, including former Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Bolaji Abdullahi, highlighted the need to distinguish between school attendance and quality education.

“We’re spending more money on education than ever before. However, we need to make a distinction between going to school and getting an education,” Abdullahi said.

He also called for a review of the Universal Basic Education Commission law, just as he pondered the capacity of local governments to handle complex educational reforms.

Bisi Fayemi, former First Lady of Ekiti State, drew attention to the persistent challenges in girl child education.

Citing UNICEF figures, Fayemi noted: “Nigeria has about 18.3 million out-of-school children – the highest in the world – with 50-60% being girls.” She proposed implementing gender-specific education policies and removing obstacles to girls’ education, such as insecurity and conflict.

The book’s author, Professor Modupe Adelabu, emphasised the need for a comprehensive re-evaluation of the education system.

“We need to reevaluate our education system to meet the needs of our country and prepare our children for both domestic and global environments,” Adelabu stated.

She called for a focus on not just academic subjects, but also values like democracy, justice, and good governance.

Dignitaries at the occasion include Adegoke Adelabu, Minister of Power, Mariya Mahmoud, Minister of State for FCT, Tunji Alausa, Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, and Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to the President

Others were former Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi; former governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun; former Governor of Ekiti State, Niyi Adebayo; former governor of Osun state, Bisi Akande.