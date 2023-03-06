My case will test integrity of judiciary- Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has confirmed his intention to challenge the conduct of last Saturday’s presidential election in court, saying his case would test the integrity of the Nigerian judiciary.

Atiku, who addressed a world press conference in Abuja on Thursday, described the election as the worse in Nigeria’s history and a rape of democracy.

He also accused the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (PDP), Peter Obi, of running away from the PDP because he was scared of state governors who were insisting on producing, from within their ranks, the presidential candidate and the running mate of the main opposition party.

The former vice president said while Obi was scared away, he decided to fight the PDP governors who he said he was able to defeat at the national convention.

Atiku, who noted that the processes were grossly flawed, added that “So, it must be challenged”.

“I believe that this is not the legacy President Muhammadu Buhari intends to bequeath to the nation. It is about the future of every Nigerian, including the youth.

Atiku, while assuring that he would commit the rest of his life to the battle to establish democracy in Nigeria, added that “it is my hope that the judiciary will redeem itself.”

Speaking on the performance of Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, Atiku stated that he left the PDP in a hurry.

“I know that Nigerians, especially the youth, are traumatised by the developments, but I want to urge them to conduct themselves peacefully. As I have done over the years, I assure you that I will commit the rest of my life in ensuring that true democracy, which affirms the supremacy of your votes and your will, will take firm footing and guarantee a stable, prosperous and peaceful Nigeria.

This is more so as Nigeria represents the hope of Africa and the black world.

“It is my hope that the judiciary will redeem itself this time around and rise to society’s expectation as the last HOPE.

“In the end, who wins is not as important as the credibility of our elections and electoral processes.

“It was also for this reason that I sacrificed my political aspiration and fought against the actualisation of the third term. Whether during the military or civilian era, I have, no matter how inconvenient, pitched my tent with the people against dictators. During the military regime, it nearly cost me my life and the near decimation of my businesses. In the civilian administration, it had serious adverse implications on my political life. But I have remained undaunted because I was, and I am still convinced, that the only reason why I am in politics is to work in tandem with other compatriots in the advancement of the wellbeing of the people.

“The 2023 presidential election presented our nation and its people the greatest opportunity for a reset. We had everything going for us: a legal framework in the 2022 Electoral Act and the BVAS technology. The enthusiasm of Nigerians to turn out and in large numbers was an added bonus.

“However, the dreams and aspirations of Nigerians who braced all the challenges to go and cast their votes on Saturday, February 25, 2023, were shattered by the conduct of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which failed to live up to expectations.

The weekend election was neither free nor fair. Preliminary assessments indicate that it is the worst conducted elections since the return to democratic rule. The manipulation and fraud that attended this election was unprecedented in the history of our nation.

“I can still not understand why the electoral umpire was in such a hurry to conclude collation and announcement of the result, given the number of complaints of irregularities of bypassing of the BVAS, failure of uploading to the IREV, and unprecedented cancellations and disenfranchisement of millions of voters in breach of the Electoral Act and the commission’s own guidelines. It was indeed a rape of democracy.

“Having consulted with leaders of our party and Nigerians from different walks of life, I have come to the conclusion that the processes and outcome of the presidential and national assembly elections of last Saturday were grossly flawed in every material particular, and as such must be challenged. This has been attested to by both local and international observers. I want to believe that this was not the legacy that President Muhammadu Buhari had promised. For President Buhari, it is not too late to make amends for the good of our country and future generations and indeed to assure his legacy.

“This battle to right the wrongs of Saturday is not about me. It is a continuation of my battles to deepen democracy and for a better life for our people. It is about the future of Nigerian youths.”