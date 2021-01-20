My BTC Nigeria and “NEPA BOYS” renew contracts after their first successful signed partnership

On Saturday 16th January, 2021, at the company’s head office, leading cryptocurrency exchange platform, MYBTCNigeria, extended their solid relationship with their brand ambassadors, the duo of Creative Kamo and Ozain Ibadan, popularly referred to NEPA BOYS by renewing their contracts.

Speaking at the event, the Head of Marketing, My BTC Nigeria, Adeniyi Adedayo described the partnership as one of the crucial decisions the company made last year. “Last year, we took an important decision to sign these intelligent and creative bodies, and this decision remains one of the best we have made so far”

In a mood of celebration, he expresses his enthusiasm by giving the duo the accolades for pushing a campaign they now term as successful.

“After signing a contract with our very reliable cryptocurrency exchange platform as brand ambassadors, we started seeing result more quickly than we expected. In about 3 months into the deal, the partnership yielded positive outcomes for both the company and the ambassadors. This partnership has been great and we plan to make sure it continues further” Adeniyi said.

Read Also: Bitcoin Core Technology Transforming The World

It should be recalled that the popular skit makers and comedy extraordinaire group NEPA BOYS previously signed a contract in October 2020, with Crypto exchange. When asked about what to expect from the new partnership this year, Creative Kamo assured that they were coming bigger, better and more creative this year. “We would first of all want to thank My BTC for giving us their platform as ambassadors. It is of a thing of joy to be opportune to work with such a renowned platform. “For expectations from us, we only have to say that the results this year will be bigger and better than the last” he added.

At the end of the event, the Head of Marketing, My BTC Nigeria, Adeniyi Adedayo concluded by expressing more gratitude for the new partnership. “2020 was a big year for Cryptocurrency in Nigeria, as more Nigerians turned their attention away from fiat currencies into Bitcoins, Ethereum and other crypto coins, making Nigeria the African nation with the highest cryptocurrency value, according to available data.

“As we begin to see an increase in adoption and trade, My BTC Nigeria is hoping that this partnership renewal leads to further growth in 2021, and the platform is able to increase its trade volumes and activities”, He added.