My book world with Chinenye Nsianya

Chinenye Nsianya is a young bibliophile and blogger. She trained in Food Engineering at the University of Uyo and works in technology. For her occupation, though, she answers “Undecided” because of the broad options she seeks to explore.

Chinenye writes as “Blackie” on blog.thetonictech.com. She is one of the youngsters who shared her book preferences with us on the Executive Bookshelf. We will feature more people of the youth demographic 20-39 herein. Enjoy.

What are you reading currently?

I am not reading any new fiction. The last thing I read was “The nearest exit may be behind you by Amulya Malladi.

What informs your choice of a book to read?

Women-centred. I love books centred on women and preferably written by women with vastly different worldviews, cultures, and experiences from mine. Any genre except horror is fine.

Which books would you rate as the Top 5 in your reading experience?

A breath of fresh air: Amulya Malladi

Slightly different: Mary Balogh

The mango season. Amulya Malladi

The sky is falling. Sydney Sheldon.

In truth, my favourite novel is by Kathleen Woodiwiss: The Flame and the Flower.

What books would you return to again and again?

⁠For Teenagers. Sydney Sheldon is mainly a world of espionage, and Francine Rivers is primarily faith-based. But reading this might help teenagers avoid mistakes that curiosity might lead them to.

For adults.

Kathleen Woodiwiss, Mary Balogh and others are in that genre. They learn what soft love, gender equality in relationships, and the never-ending question of consent look like. They are explicit in their descriptions of human relationships.

Do you prefer hard copies or digital texts?

Hard copies.

What are the significant differences and appeal of each in your view?

A hard copy encourages reading more because distractions are much more limited. I am also simply old school. Convenience is the argument in favour of soft copies.

Is there any preference between fiction and non-fiction books?

Always fiction. Except for autobiographies. Studying to learn a skill is different. And less fun. But must, however, be done.

Is there any preference between Nigerian and foreign authors?

Always. The use of words is generally different, depending on the cultural context. African authors typically wrote much about pain and sadness earlier, so you could tell our realities and struggles.

⁠Who are your all-time favourite authors?

Sidney Sheldon, Mary Balogh, Amulya Malladi, Eloisa James, Kathleen Woodiwiss and Lisa Kleypas.

What about films and theatre? Could you list your Top Ten films, plays or theatre performances?

Thappad.

The tender light was well done. It’s okay not to be OK. Mr Sunshine.

Do you do audiobooks? What are your thoughts on audiobooks?

No. Absolutely not.

⁠ What about podcasts?

Not so much.

Do you share the notion that Nigerians do not read? What informs your response for or against?

Not exactly. Reading requires finding something fun. The books aren’t available or in reach and could be more entertaining. My circle does, however, like to read.

Any thoughts on reading generally and what it contributes to readers?

Where emigration and finance force you to remain in one country, you can live vicariously through others.

