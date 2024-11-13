My administration will support businesses, market women with soft loans – Okpebholo

Monday Okpebholo, newly-sworn-in governor of Edo State on Tuesday, said his administration would support small businesses and market women in the State with soft loans in order to make Edo a market-attracting State.

The governor made statement during his inauguration held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, saying the welfare of the citizens would be his Government’s top priority. To achieve this, his administration would implement programmes, carefully outlined as five-point agenda, designed to grow a robust economy and improve the lives of the people.

Okpebholo said infrastructure and road development, affordable healthcare, water, food sufficiency, and value-driven education system across the State would also be his topmost priorities.

He said, “For a long time now, our people have become victims of kidnapping and other violent crimes. To end this ugly situation, we will be firm in dealing with criminals and improve the Security of our land, so that farming and other business activities will flourish again.

“The deplorable condition of our roads has made it difficult for people to move from one part of the State to another. Our policy to develop Road Infrastructure is targeted at constructing roads, drainages and bridges, to ease transportation for all. We shall immediately commence work to make the roads passable again.

“We are also ready to partner with the Federal Government, the private sector, non-governmental organizations, those in diaspora, and other stakeholders, to develop our State across all sectors. Our teeming youthful population will not be left out. We shall support them to acquire relevant skills for self-empowerment.

“My administration shall immediately swing into action to recruit teachers and rebuild the deplorable classrooms. Tertiary education will be strengthened in many ways too, to ensure quality education.

“Fellow citizens, my administration is ready to link communities that have not yet been connected to the national grid, to ensure that they have electricity.”

