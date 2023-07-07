My administration has zero tolerance for insecurity – Otti

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has said that his administration had zero tolerance for insecurity and charged traditional rulers in the state to be alive to their duties and assist government to fight crime and criminality in Abia communities.

The governor gave the charge at the Banquet Hall Government House, Umuahia during a meeting he held with the principal officers of the Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers and their 17 local governments’ Chairmen and Secretaries.

He said that the traditional institution would play a key role in his fight against insecurity as he desired that individuals in the state would go to their farms and carry out other legitimate activities safely.

Otti, who said his administration had zero tolerance for insecurity, emphasised that government would not fail to take tough actions against traditional rulers whose domains are used as criminal hideouts while assuring that his government would remain open to their informed counsel as well as continue to engage them as major stakeholders and custodians of the culture and tradition of the people.

Otti, who described traditional rulers as critical stakeholders in the rebuilding agenda of his administration, reiterated his commitment to building a new Abia and intimated them that his government would pay serious attention on education, healthcare delivery, infrastructure, among others

In their responses , the Chairman, Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Joseph Nwabekee; the 2nd Deputy Chairman, Eze Harry Ugoala; 3rd Deputy Chairman, Eze Godfrey Onwuka, and Eze Uwakwe Ukaegbu assured the governor that the traditional rulers in the state would give him maximum support to enable him succeed.

The traditional rulers, who congratulated Governor Alex Otti on his election victory and inauguration, noted that expectations of Abia people were high.

They expressed the optimism that the governor would live up to expectations and prayed God to bless him with wisdom, knowledge and sound health.