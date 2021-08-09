MVXchange rebrands to become MVX

MVXchange, a multi-product logistics booking platform, with a presence in Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania, and Rwanda announces its rebrand and reintroduction as MVX, today.

The former MVXchange is a digital platform that provides land haulage, freight forwarding, and customs brokerage as its services. With the launch of this rebrand, MVX is also introducing its embedded trade finance service to SMEs in Nigeria.

Emmanuel Chijioke, MVX’s director of Freight Forwarding, says, “This is a timely introduction to the trade industry in Africa because the money and effort spent on just shipping documentation in Nigeria are among the highest in Africa, especially for exports. Right now, everything from corruption to poor infrastructure and excessive red-tapes make it difficult to import or export goods.”

Tonye Membere-Otaji, its founder/CEO, notes, “MVXchange as an organisation fixes critical supply chain frictions in the African trade and energy industries. We are growing and seeking to deliver more to Africa.

“However, our former brand identity did not mirror the nature and ambitions of the products and services we want to bring to the market. That is why we are simplifying our identity and rebranding to Merchant Venture Xpress or MVX.”

According to Membere-Otaji, “MVX is an incredible product, and our goal is for it to have a unique brand identity while delivering a superior experience to our market. We are renowned for unmatched customer experience, and this product will continue our culture of giving customers and stakeholders the best service.”

MVX is building digital pipelines to connect Africa to global trade, to achieve this, it is: Employing technology to keep processes efficient and cost lower; Working with world-class partners and employees to create truly remarkable experiences for its customers, and accelerating trade in Africa by bringing MVX to more countries across the continent.