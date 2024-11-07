Mutfwang leads Plateau’s agricultural revolution at global food security summit

In his quest to drive economic growth in Plateau State through an agricultural revolution, Governor Caleb Mutfwang has joined prominent world leaders at the World Food Prize Foundation event, held at Des Moines, Lowa, United States of America.

The gathering served as a platform to explore sustainable solutions to food security challenges on a global scale, with a special focus on Africa.

Serving as a Special Guest of Honour, Governor Mutfwang renewed his administration’s unwavering commitment to revitalizing Plateau State’s economy by transforming its agricultural value chain.

He announced plans for an ambitious agricultural program aimed at elevating food production, creating jobs, and promoting sustainable economic growth for the state.

In a statement by Gyang Bere, his Director of Press and Public Affairs (DOPA), made available to Journalists Wednesday in Jos, Mutfwang emphasised his administration’s political will to implement impactful initiatives designed to uplift the well-being of Plateau citizens.

The governor outlined ongoing efforts to foster peace, enhance security, and establish a business-friendly environment in Plateau State to attract both local and international investors.

