Multimix Academy seeks restructuring of supply chain education

Multimix Academy, a supply chain management, logistics, and business process training outfit, recently hosted a roundtable conference with stakeholders in the Nigerian logistics and supply chain industry, in Lagos.

The roundtable discussion aimed to provide Multimix Academy with the required value to the Nigerian trade industry and a curriculum review with intense industry participation.

Obiora Madu, the chairman of Multimix Academy and director-general, African Centre for Supply Chain, highlighted the purpose of the roundtable gathering in his keynote address.

According to him, “The purpose is to design/update our curriculum to represent the needs, interests, and learning areas that members of the industry need in the workplace”. He buttressed that Multimix Academy has provided consistent value and proficient industry leadership in the global trade sector in Nigeria.

The major highlight of the roundtable discussion was the division of participants into groups that focused on supply chain, procurement and sourcing, logistics and warehousing, and international trade.

The programme was also an opportunity for Multimix to unveil its new brand identity. Oluchi Okafor, the managing director of Multimix Academy, during the unveiling, mentioned that the current business environment in Nigeria, driven by innovations in technology and knowledge, is the reason for the change of the brand identity.

“In the last two decades, Multimix Academy has been in the forefront of providing logistics and supply chain education in Nigeria. We have digitalised all internal processes, channelled partners for major international supply chain certifications, certified over 3000 individuals, created our online learning management system and most recently became an ISO 9001:2015 accredited organisation,” he said.