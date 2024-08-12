MultiChoice unveils 3-month golden window for GOtv SupaPlus

MultiChoice Nigeria has unveiled a three-month Golden Window for its GOtv SupaPlus package. Effective August 10 to November 10, 2024, customers who renew or upgrade their subscription to SupaPlus will enjoy a discounted rate of N13,900, a saving of N1,800 compared to the standard fee of N15,700.

In April of 2024, MultiChoice announced a hike in their subscription prices for DStv and Gotv subscribers. For Gotv subscribers, GOtv Supa+ went from N12,500 to N15,700, GOtv Supa from N7,600 to N9,600, GOtv Max from N5,700 to N7,200, GOtv Jolli from N3,950 to N4,850, and GOtv Jinja from N2,700 to N3,300.

Announcing the offer, Executive Head of Marketing MultiChoice West Africa, Tope Oshunkeye, said it is a window of opportunity for customers to enjoy the best of action from the new European football season and an interesting line-up of Africa Magic drama and movies across all of Africa Magic channels.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to providing great value and ensuring high-quality viewing experiences for more families, we are offering this Golden Window to make premium entertainment more accessible to our valued customers. The offer is open to all GOtv customers who renew or upgrade their subscription to the SupaPlus package. This package comes with all Africa Magic channels including AM Showcase, and top SuperSport channels that give access to the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, and UEFA Champions League matches,” Oshunkeye said.

League football action will kick off this weekend, August 16 and will run throughout the window, while a new set of Africa Magic series will premiere on AM Showcase within the period.

To enjoy the offer, customers can reconnect or upgrade using the MyGOtv App or the USSD code (*288#). Customers can also download the GOtv Stream app to watch their favourite programmes on the go.