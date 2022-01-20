MTN Nigeria to reward fans with free tickets to watch AFCON final

As we move into the knockout stage of the ongoing AFCON 2021, Nigerians across the country have praised MTN Nigeria for its efforts towards providing an incredible Africa Nations Cup experience.

MTN Nigeria, the official communications partner of the NFF, went into partnerships with 140 viewing centres across the country in a bid to excite football fans about Africa’s biggest football tournament.

The telco has also announced that it will be rewarding fans with an all-expense-paid trip to watch the final match of the ongoing 2021 AFCON tournament in Cameroon. Interested MTN subscribers can simply dial *205# on their phones to get started. Successful subscribers will be informed subsequently.

Viewers have been afforded the opportunity to watch the game of life and cart home exciting prizes such as phones, irons, t-shirts among others.

Chukwudi from Sokoto who won a standing fan at one of the fan parks for his prediction of the Nigeria match Kaduna heaped praise on the telco, “I predicted the Nigeria match and MTN gave me this fan, thank you MTN”.

One thing football lovers enjoy about the sport is the sense of community. Oluwaseun from Ibadan commended the telco for creating an exciting environment, “I have enjoyed coming to watch the AFCON matches here, and the atmosphere has been great”.

Adia Sowho, chief marketing officer, MTN Nigeria, stated that the telco engaged in exciting activities for the fans because they are the driving force behind the team.

“We are aware of the passion Nigerians have for football, we want to reward them for that passion because they push the team to achieve more. We are proud supporters of Nigerian football and we want to reward everyone who belongs in that community,” Sowho said.