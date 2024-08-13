Mpox declared public health emergency in Africa

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has declared mpox a public health emergency in Africa.

The center’s scientists came to this conclusion after a multi-level assessment of the situation which found that the extent of prevalence is currently underestimated due to the lack of a robust diagnostics system.

They suspect that the fatality rate may blow up due to some existing illnesses such as HIV/AIDS.

“We looked at all of the available epidemiological evidence to guide us on the current situation,” Salem Abdulkareem, chair of the Emergency Consultative Group of the Africa CDC.

“The resolution supported unanimously by all committee members is that we resolve to make a recommendation to the director of Africa CDC to declare mpox a public health emergency of continental security.”

Mpox is a viral illness caused by the monkeypox virus, a species of the genus Orthopoxvirus.

The disease can be transmitted to humans through physical contact with someone who is infectious, with contaminated materials, or with infected animals.

About 16 countries have been hit by mpox resurgence, according to the centre, with some 38,465 cases and 1,456 deaths recorded since January 2022.

As of July 14, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention report shows 102 new suspected cases were reported from 18 states without any deaths recorded in 2024