Mozambique detains two News Central TV journalists

News Central Television, on Friday, disclosed two of its South African correspondents – Bongani Siziba, a journalist and Sbonelo Mkhasibe, a cameraman – have been detained in Mozambique after their arrest on Thursday during a report coverage.
Journalists in Africa have been faced with attacks severally in recent times.
In May, amongst others, BusinessDay reported Daniel Ojukwu, a journalist with the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), was been detained by the Intelligence Response Team of the Inspector General of Police and was held at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Lagos state.
Ojukwu’s kidnap came on the same day as World Press Freedom Day 2023 when men of the Area F Police in Lagos apprehended him for telling them to stop punching a driver.
FIJ stated that the Force had identified its story on how Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, the former senior special assistant on Sustainable Development Goals to the President, paid N147.1 million to an account traced to Enseno Global Ventures, an Abuja-based restaurant, for guessing the construction of a classroom.
