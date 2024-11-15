  • Friday, November 15, 2024
Mozambique detains two News Central TV journalists

November 15, 2024

WhatsApp-Image-2024-11-15-at-10.27.57-1
It said in a statement, “News Central TV expresses deep concern over the arrest and detention of our South African correspondent, Bongani Siziba, and our cameraman, Sbonelo Mkhasibe, who were arrested while covering developments in Maputo, Mozambique.
“Our colleagues were detained yesterday, November 14 2024 while conducting their professional duties as journalists, reporting on unfolding events within the country.

While noting that it is collaborating with all relevant authorities and diplomatic channels to ensure their immediate and safe release, the TV station added that the journalists were yet to be reached.

“We strongly advocate for freedom of the press and urge the authorities to uphold journalists’ rights to carry out their duties without hindrance.
“We remain committed to providing accurate and unbiased coverage across Africa and call for the respect and protection of journalists and media practitioners everywhere,” it added.
Kayode Akintemi, Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of News Central TV, earlier condemned the detention, describing it as a serious concern.
“The detention of our colleagues while performing their professional duties is deeply concerning,” Akintemi said in a statement.
“We are working through all available diplomatic and official channels to secure their immediate release,” he added.
Journalists in Africa have been faced with attacks severally in recent times.
In May, amongst others, BusinessDay reported Daniel Ojukwu, a journalist with the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), was been detained by the Intelligence Response Team of the Inspector General of Police and was held at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Lagos state.
Ojukwu’s kidnap came on the same day as World Press Freedom Day 2023 when men of the Area F Police in Lagos apprehended him for telling them to stop punching a driver.
FIJ stated that the Force had identified its story on how Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, the former senior special assistant on Sustainable Development Goals to the President, paid N147.1 million to an account traced to Enseno Global Ventures, an Abuja-based restaurant, for guessing the construction of a classroom.

