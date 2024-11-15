Mozambique detains two News Central TV journalists

“Our colleagues were detained yesterday, November 14 2024 while conducting their professional duties as journalists, reporting on unfolding events within the country.

It said in a statement, “News Central TV expresses deep concern over the arrest and detention of our South African correspondent, Bongani Siziba, and our cameraman, Sbonelo Mkhasibe, who were arrested while covering developments in Maputo, Mozambique.

While noting that it is collaborating with all relevant authorities and diplomatic channels to ensure their immediate and safe release, the TV station added that the journalists were yet to be reached.

“News Central TV is collaborating with all relevant authorities and diplomatic channels to ensure their immediate and safe release. “We strongly advocate for freedom of the press and urge the authorities to uphold journalists’ rights to carry out their duties without hindrance. “We remain committed to providing accurate and unbiased coverage across Africa and call for the respect and protection of journalists and media practitioners everywhere,” it added.

Kayode Akintemi, Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of News Central TV, earlier condemned the detention, describing it as a serious concern.

“The detention of our colleagues while performing their professional duties is deeply concerning,” Akintemi said in a statement.

“We are working through all available diplomatic and official channels to secure their immediate release,” he added.