‘More than N208bn has been committed to capital projects in Akwa Ibom’

The Akwa Ibom Government has said that it has so far committed over N208 billion to roads construction and other capital projects since May 29, 2023.

It also says that the capital projects included those inherited from the previous administration and those based on emergency interventions.

Eno Ibanga, a Professor and Commissioner for Works made this known in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State Capital during a media briefing.

Ibanga said, out of the N208 billion, a total of N47.93 billion was spent on 36 capital projects inherited from the Finance and General Purpose Committee, while N4.04 billion was spent on emergency intervention projects inherited from the previous administration, bringing the total amount spent on inherited projects to N51.96bn.

He said that the State Government had invested N151.96 billion in 61 projects under the ARISE Agenda, which are key initiatives of Governor Umo Eno’s administration.

“Governor Umo Eno has so far injected N47.93 billion into 36 inherited FGPC projects, and N4.04 billion on 51 emergency intervention projects. In total, N51.96 billion has been spent in this category”, Ibanga said.

According to him, the ARISE Agenda projects, initiated by the current administration, include 61 projects, some of which have been completed and inaugurated while others are at various stages of completion.

“N151.66 billion has been released to finance 50 of the FGPC ARISE Agenda projects, while N4.54 billion has been spent on 11 emergency intervention ARISE projects.

“In total, N156.20 billion has been spent on the ARISE Agenda projects”, the Commissioner added.

Ibanga said, as of October 18, 2024, the State had spent a cumulative sum of N208.16 billion on both inherited and newly initiated projects.

Completed projects under the ARISE initiative include the Akpan Andem Market project, the Amphitheatre at the Christmas Village Arena, the Atiku Abubakar underground tunnel, and the Goretti Secondary School road, among others.

Speaking on road infrastructure, Ibanga provided an update on the Tabernacle road project in which contract was awarded last year, adding that significant progress had been made.

He however lamented that work had slowed due to persistent rains in the State.

Ini Ememobong, Commissioner for Information, who also spoke during the press conference, said that the briefing was necessary to highlight the administration’s commitment to regular and timely information dissemination on critical issues and finances of the State Government.

Share