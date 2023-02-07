More groups slam Tinubu’s remarks referring to Udom as a ‘boy’

More socio-cultural groups in Akwa Ibom State have condemned the remarks made by Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the party’s campaign rally held in Uyo, the state capital, in referring to the governor as a “boy living in my backyard.’’

The latest group is the Afigh Iwaad Ekid, a socio-cultural organisation in the core oil producing communities of the state which found the remarks to be degrading to the people of the state and below the standard expected from a presidential candidate.

Etinene Bob, president of the association, told reporters at a press conference in Uyo, that what was expected of Tinubu was for him to tell the people what he would do if elected as president not to come to the state and make insulting remarks against the governor and the people.

“We did not expect someone in the calibre of Tinubu to make such remarks. The state government in their magnanimity gave him the Nest of Champions, the stadium to use for the presidential rally, which is unheard of, that is living up to the contemporary mentality. I am very proud of my governor, after the incident I was saying, why did they even give him the stadium, they should have given him another venue.

“We are saying that Bola Ahmed Tinubu ought not to have used such degrading language on the personality of the governor.

“You came to Akwa Ibom, we needed to hear what you have for the people; tell us the things that the Federal Government would do if your party wins.

“We did not come to hear insults on the personality of the governor. The governor has worked his way to the top, he does not need your assistance to get to where he is, he does his things quietly and he gets his result,” he said.

In related development, another group, Akwa Ibom Integrity Alliance said the former Lagos State governor and presidential candidate of the APC has no right to threaten the life of Governor Udom Emmanuel when he threatened to “unleash dangerous reptiles and scorpions to chase him away from his residence in Lagos.”

Stephen Abia, president of the group, told reporters that Tinubu, like other non-indigenes, also does business in Uyo without being threatened and molested, adding that he had no reason to threaten Udom, the government and people of Akwa Ibom State and their businesses simply on the premise that he has been rejected in the state.

According to the group, it is considered worrisome the threat to the life of the governor of Akwa Ibom state in the outburst by the former Lagos State governor.

“That the fact that Tinubu was applauded by the misinformed, misguided and obviously hired crowd at the supposed party rally and no finger raised against him and his cohorts as would have been the case in other climes does not in any way suggest cowardice but a high sense of political tolerance and patriotism,” Abia said.

He gave Tinubu seven days to retract the threats and apologise to the government and people of Akwa Ibom State or risk immediate legal actions.