Monthly search for remote jobs on Google stands at 1.1 million globally – Report

The monthly global search volume for “remote jobs” and “work-from-home jobs” currently stands at 1.1 million across the Google search engine. More than half of these searches are around 673,000, originating from the United States.

This data, provided by Semrush, highlights the continued eagerness of professionals to find remote job opportunities, despite a decline in popularity among employers compared to the pandemic peak and in 2022.

These searches highlight the demand for remote work.

Tips for job seekers

Simply typing “remote jobs” into a search engine might not yield the desired results as the term is too generic and includes many positions from data analysts to software developers. Thus, a more specific search query is necessary.

Moreover, even when using more precise terms like “remote business development jobs,” Google often directs users to job boards such as Indeed or ZipRecruiter.

This can make it difficult to find the rarer job postings that are only available on company websites or their LinkedIn pages.

Many career professionals therefore advocate for applying directly through company websites. For instance, some have highlighted that resumes submitted via Indeed were often overlooked and that they preferred direct applications.

Peter Cappelli, Professor of Management at the Wharton School said,

“Businesses have never done as much hiring as they do today, yet they often do a poor job of it. Outsourcing the hiring process to external vendors and relying on keyword-based software can lead to missed opportunities. Direct applications from company websites are often preferred as they allow for a more thorough review of candidates.”

Also, a publication from the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) stated,

The recruitment process has become increasingly sophisticated, with many organizations now preferring direct applications. This approach allows employers to better assess candidates’ fit with the company culture and values, rather than relying solely on job boards.”

Therefore, maintaining a list of remote-friendly employers can be advantageous when seeking remote work.

Although the list of remote-friendly employers may evolve as more companies adopt hybrid-remote policies or revert to full office work, it serves as a valuable starting point.

Having a list can help job seekers identify employers that align with their values, culture, and management style, making the job search more efficient and targeted.

