Money Africa wins Capital Market Content Creator award

In recognition of their work in the financial literacy space, Money Africa, a personal finance platform has emerged winner of the 2022 Capital Market Content Creator of the Year award.

The award was recently organised by the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) in Lagos, Nigeria.

The award category recognises brands or individuals who have consistently and innovatively created engaging content about the capital market on digital platforms, driving investor education and financial inclusion.

Upon receiving the award, Oluwatosin Olaseinde, founder and CEO of Money Africa, expressed her excitement and gratitude to the organisers of the NGX Made of Africa Awards.

“We were founded to meet the unique need of providing valuable and practical information that help our audience achieve their financial and investment goals. Being recognised and rewarded for it is highly motivating and will encourage us to do even more,” she said.

“We are known to research, analyze and break financial jargon into simple and relatable bits that can easily be consumed by everyone and over the years,” she further said.

“We have earned the trust of our audience such that whenever there is a new financial policy, a policy review or a shocking change in the investment space, they see us as the first point of call to get clarity,” she added.

With a following of over 300,000 people across various social platforms, Money Africa has been able to extend the gospel of Financial Literacy and Personal Finance Management to over a million people ranging from students to entrepreneurs and corporate workers.

Money Africa is a personal finance platform that teaches people to build healthy financial habits, cut down on unnecessary expenses and generate multiple income streams.

The organisation’s purpose is to teach people all that they need to know about finance and investments to enable them make informed decisions and take their respective financial and investment journeys to the next level.