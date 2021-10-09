Monarch flays Ogun free trade zone over non-performance of CRS to communities

Oba Abdaul-Azeez Akinde, Oloja Ekun of Igbesa in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State has flayed the Ogun Guangdong Free Trade Zone (OGFTZ) over the non-performance of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for the desired growth and development of the host communities.

The Ogun Guangdong Free Trade Zone is a conglomerate of businesses housed within a free trade zone in Igbesa where series of manufactured goods are produced for the local consumption and exports, earning revenue for the mother country – China and creating wealth, employment opportunities and reducing incessant balance of trade deficits.

The monarch, who addressed the press at his palace in Igbesa, said that his subjects were not happy with the way and manners the manufacturing companies in their area, especially China-owned Ogun Guangdong Free Trade Zone (OGFTZ) have been treating their people and not giving back to the communities where they operate, saying that it would be in the interest of those companies to co-operate with the host.

He explained that the China conglomerate and many companies in the area do not embrace the Indiginisation Policy of the Federal Government by employing locals to participate in the operations of the firms, saying that he would consult with the Ogun State Government on the issue with a view to giving out the employment quotas and performing CSR.

The monarch said that he would meet with OGFTZ’s Chairman Board of Directors, Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, who was appointed by Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State to interface between the Management of Ogun Guangdong Free Trade Zone and the communities in order to review their past annual reports and accounts to know what to do exactly on the issues raised.

He stated that a draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was already in place to be used as a negotiating tool between the communities and the Management of companies of Ogun Guangdong Free Trade zone and other firms in the area to come to an understanding of how the issue would be resolved

While pledging that he would endeavour to review skills and academic qualifications required from the local people to work in the targeted companies, Oba Akinde, urged the firms to reconsider their agreements with the State Government over the employment of indigenes to work for them as part of their CSR.

“Over time, the community has not been happy with the performance of these companies as well as the free trade zone

“So, what I intend to do to ensure that they are carrying out their CSR, is to review their past Annual Reports and Accounts and see what is contained in that Report as to whether they are meeting this CSR, if yes, what is the proportion of their turnover to the communities.

“As we speak, I have an information this morning that a draft MoU is in place which is going to be used as a negotiating tool between the community and the free trade zone. So, I am going to review it. I had also been promised that they would give me a copy of draft of the MoU.

“We are so happy now that the Ogun State Government has appointed Gboyega Nasir Isiaka (GNI) as an interface between the free trade zone and the community. I intend to engage the Management of some of these companies to give us an idea of what is the situation and what they intend to give to us,” he said.