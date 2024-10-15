Momodu on Tinubu’s reforms: No signs of light at the end of the tunnel

Dele Momodu, a former presidential aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said he’s yet to see signs that the Nigerian economy is turning the corner despite reforms initiated by President Bola Tinubu.

Momodu said this while featuring as a guest on Channels Television on Monday.

Reacting to the recent assurances by President Tinubu that the pains Nigerians are going through are temporary and that there’s “light at the end of the tunnel”, the Ovation Magazine publisher said he doubts if anything will change.

“I have listened to all the sweet talks by politicians and political leaders, I have yet to see the sign of the light at the end of the tunnel,” Momodu said.

The PDP chieftain said he’s unsure about the current administration lifting Nigerians off the persistent hardship that has befallen them.

“I have almost virtually given up on anything happening from them. And I doubt that much will come out from what’s going on,” Momodu said.

Since the assumption of Tinubu’s administration last May, he had implemented certain policies such as abolishing the age-long petrol subsidy and unified the exchange rate.

These twin policies, though applauded by various economists as the way to go, have led the country into its worst cost of living crisis in a generation.

Prices have gone up, hammering citizens’ disposable incomes and worsening poverty levels.

However, the president has continued to assure Nigerians that things will get better in no time, calling for more patience amid escalating living conditions.

