… Sweden invests €104 million in replacing computers with books

Sweden’s vision to modernise education and prepare students for an increasingly tech-driven world prompted the government to replace books with computers in 2009, but are compelled 15 years later to invest €104 million to reverse the decision.

In 2009, the Swedish government’s digitalisation of schools was seen as a major leap forward. The goal was to make learning more engaging, accessible, and efficient for learners.

The government at the time believed that integrating computers and tablets would help students better connect with the world around them, enabling more interactive and personalised learning experiences.

Hence, traditional printed textbooks were gradually phased out in favour of digital alternatives, which were perceived as more flexible and cost-effective in the long term.

However, this transformation did not unfold as expected. Despite the country’s continued high rankings in global education, recent studies and feedback from parents and teachers have raised concerns about the long-term effects of this digital shift.

Read also: What Nigeria can learn from Germany’s dual education system

In the face of the numerous complaints, the Swedish government decided to reintroduce textbooks into schools as part of a broader effort to return to the fundamentals of education.

To drive this initiative, the government has mapped out €104 million between 2022 and 2025, to ensure that each student receives a printed textbook for every subject.

This initiative will not only fund the purchase of books but will also support awareness campaigns and assist schools during the transition.

According to the government’s report, the goal is to strike a balance where digital tools complement traditional learning methods, rather than replace them.

By investing in paper textbooks once again, Sweden hopes to return to an educational model where reading and writing are emphasized, with technology playing a supporting role instead of taking centre stage.

Read also: Education was never a scam—Now it’s more accessible than ever

Core challenges

Swedish officials have acknowledged a decline in students’ fundamental skills, particularly in reading and writing.

Similarly, in Nigeria, stakeholders complain of dwindling students’ attitudes to reading books.

These issues have been linked to early and excessive exposure to digital devices. Parents have voiced frustration about their children’s use of computers in school, often finding that the devices were diverting attention away from learning.

The Swedish government now views this as a strategic error, an attempt to leap into the future without properly considering the long-term consequences.

Read also: Transforming Nigerian education for 21st-century success

The way forward

In this era of a hybrid learning model, Sweden’s decision to invest in the future of education by reintegrating textbooks is a reminder of how quickly educational trends can shift and how the balance between tradition and innovation needs careful consideration.

The move to reintroduce physical books into classrooms underscores a broader trend of questioning the role of technology in education.

While digital tools will continue to be part of the landscape, the future of education in Sweden, as in Nigeria is looking to find a middle ground, one that values both the benefits of technology and the proven effectiveness of traditional learning methods.

By investing in a more balanced approach, Sweden is signaling to the world that it’s possible to embrace innovation without abandoning the fundamentals.

Only time will tell how this new approach will affect the next generation of students, but for now, it is clear that Sweden is taking a step back to reassess what is best for its educational system.

Read also: Why we must rethink education now

Fundamental issue to note

The fact that Sweden is bringing back books into the classroom, does not mean a complete rejection of technology. Digital tools have proven effective in certain situations, such as providing access to online resources or offering alternative teaching methods for students with different learning styles.

The key, however, is to use these tools judiciously, integrating them only in contexts where they add value without overwhelming the learning experience.

Charles Ogwo Charles Ogwo, Head, Education Desk at BusinessDay Media is a seasoned proactive journalist with over a decade of reportage experience.

Share